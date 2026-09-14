'Mohit Suri's Film Will Be Much Larger Than <i>Dhurandhar</i>': Ram Gopal Varma On His Upcoming Collaboration

Ram Gopal Varma has shared more details about his upcoming collaboration with filmmaker Mohit Suri. The untitled film was announced on Sunday, with RGV serving as co-producer and writer, while Suri will direct the project.

Taking to X on Monday, RGV revealed that the film is set during the period when underworld figures Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan split, with a man named Sautya playing a key role in the events that followed.

The filmmaker also said the story will explore the involvement of Indian intelligence agencies and the events that eventually led to some key developments following the 1993 serial blasts.

He wrote, "With regard to the film I am co-producing, with @Mohit11481 directing... yes, I wrote the script, but he upped it far higher to an altogether another dimension."

RGV further explained the backdrop of the film, writing, "The story is set in the times of the Dawood Ibrahim- Chhota Rajan split, due to a man called Sautya and how the Indian intelligence agencies were involved in the later proceedings which further led to some key events of the aftermath of the 93 serial blasts."

Praising Suri's approach to the story, RGV said the filmmaker has added his own style through emotional characters, music and realistic action.

He wrote, "For a story with this kind of a backdrop Mohit brought in a tremendous flair of his own brand of "from the heart characters, superlative emotional music and never-before-thought-of ultra-realistic action"

RGV then compared the collaboration to an imagined meeting of two very different filmmaking styles.

He wrote, "Not that I am comparing us to them, but just as an example , I always wondered how it will be , if Coppola directed JAWS or Spielberg directed GODFATHER the contrast being the point. But their character mastery is the commonality, and after seeing his vision for what I wrote, I believe that Mohit's film will be much larger in scale than DHURANDHAR, and much more rooted than SATYA in its heart," he concluded.

RGV is currently working on Police Company, a cop thriller produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The film features Harshvardhan Rane as Mumbai encounter specialist Daya Nayak.

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri is set to reunite with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who starred in his romantic drama Saiyaara last year.

ALSO READ: Is Ram Gopal Varma's Dhurandhar Obsession Getting A Bit 'Toxic'?