"It's Taking A Toll On My Health": Gaurav Khanna Quits <i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 15</i> After Winning Elimination Stunt

Actor Gaurav Khanna has decided to leave Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, shortly after returning to the stunt reality show as a wild-card contestant. The actor had earlier been eliminated from the competition before making his comeback.

What's Happening

In the latest episode, he won the elimination stunt but still chose to walk away from the show.

His decision came after the stunt, in which contestants had to perform on a platform suspended high in the air and collect flags placed on it.

Gaurav successfully retrieved two flags during the task, while Rubina Dilaik managed to collect one. Ruhaanika Dhawan, who was also competing in the stunt, slipped from the platform, following which her task was stopped.

Although Ruhaanika was the contestant facing elimination, Gaurav informed host Rohit Shetty that he wanted to voluntarily leave the competition.

Explaining his decision, the actor said, "Even though I have won the task, I want to take an exit from the show because it's taking a toll on my health. I don't want to upset you like this more in upcoming tasks because the standard of stunts in shows is on next level. If I am not 100%, I don't want to take any other person's place who is physically fit."

Background

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has been themed around 'Old vs New: Darr Ka Naya Daur'. The season features a mix of returning faces and newer contestants. Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal, Karan Wahi and Jasmin Bhasin are among the returning contestants, while Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Orry and Ruhaanika Dhawan are part of the new group.

The season began with contestants divided into Old and New teams for various challenges. The team format was later discontinued, with the remaining contestants competing individually as they moved closer to the finale.

The finale was reportedly shot on September 13. With the final episode yet to air, speculation around the winner has already begun, with Avinash Mishra and Farrhana Bhatt among the names being discussed on the Internet.