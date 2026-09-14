'Fetching Food From Jungle': Taapsee Pannu Reveals What Husband Mathias Boe Is Up To In Seychelles

Taapsee Pannu is having a blast with husband Mathias Boe and sister Shagun on the island of Seychelles in East Africa. From chilling on beaches to gorging on crabs, from posing in a black swimsuit to having goofy moments with her husband, Taapsee's holiday posts are too good to miss.

In one of her Instagram Stories, Mathias Boe is seen busy peeling the shell of a coconut. In the caption, she wrote, “Activity of today is to fetch food for the family from the jungle.”

On Sunday, Taapsee shared another reel where her husband is seen trying to help her climb a tree.

Taapsee hilariously wrote in the caption, ““Exotic location. Supportive husband. Successful viral picture moment. On hindsight, could've used AI in the last attempt.”

Earlier this year, in a chat with Shubhankar Mishra, Taapsee made it clear that she never believed in putting marriage on a pedestal. For her, the relationship had to feel easy.

Talking about Mathias, the actor said, "He never let me feel the burden of a relationship." She added that even after getting married, life has felt pretty much the same. "I almost forget that I am someone who is married," she admitted. Before getting married, she had only one condition. She wanted everything to stay exactly the way it was before.

Mathias Boe, an Olympic medallist known for his doubles success, comes from a different country. But Taapsee said that background or nationality was never the main thing. What mattered was compatibility. She explained that she never wanted marriage to change who she was. If things felt different after making it official, she believed there would be no point in doing it.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe got married in March 2024 in Udaipur in an intimate ceremony that included both Sikh and Christian rituals.