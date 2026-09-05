Actor Swastika Mukherjee Backs Taapsee Pannu 'Snapping' At Paparazzi: "It Needs To Be Done"

Taapsee Pannu has often found herself at the centre of backlash for her so-called 'rude' behaviour. Actor Swastika Mukherjee, who recently worked with her in Netflix's Gandhari, opened up about her experience of working with her. She also addressed the reels she sees on social media where photographers 'shove their cameras' in Taapsee's face, and believes that at times snapping back at them is necessary.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Swastika Mukherjee said, "I really liked her personality. I've seen so many of her reels on social media. And when she doesn't like people shoving their mobile phones at her, she snaps back - rightly so. It needs to be done, given where this paparazzi culture has gone. I've had similar experiences in Kolkata. Sometimes we have back-to-back shoots, and it's hectic. I've reached the set at 7 Am and I don't want to be photographed then. My eyes are swollen, I look groggy, and yet people are already standing with their phones. I don't get out of the car. I ask one of my team members to move them away. Just because I belong to a certain fraternity doesn't mean I'm ready to be photographed 24/7."

On Working With Taapsee Pannu

Swastika Mukherjee described Taapsee Pannu as really "chill".

She said, "I think she's really chill. You know, she's cool and doesn't come with that Bollywood baggage. I've not seen a full entourage following her everywhere. Even when it's not required, people often arrive with malmal and puffs and, you know, one hairdresser, one assistant hairdresser, another assistant to the second assistant hairdresser. I've seen that too. I've never understood it - it's just one head and one kind of hair. Why do you need three people attending to three strands?"

She continued, "I've never seen her being the last person called from the vanity, the last person entering the set. I like being on set because you can absorb the energy. You can talk to the ADs, to co~CHECK~actors, even if you're not called on set. The energy is so immersive. And yes, I think it's the best part of the shoot. I've seen Taapsee sitting in the tent too. On all the shoot days I worked with her, we always ate together with whoever was around. We chatted about her parents, about how she takes holidays and doesn't jump from one project to the next. We also spoke about the character, what she felt about the film - just general things."

"She's very polite, respectful towards everyone. I first met her on my look~CHECK~test day at Katha Pictures' office. We were on different floors, and there was no need for her to come down to meet me. But she did. She said, 'Hello, Swastika, I've followed your work. I really love what you do. I love the way you portray your characters.' There was no reason for her to do that. I thought I'd go and say hi once my work was over, but she walked down a floor to meet me. You hardly see people who've made such a name in the industry actually come down and say, 'I love your work, I've been a fan.' I was very happy. I thought, 'Oh wow.'"

"Just because I'm the lead Bollywood actor in a film doesn't mean I don't need to greet people. That happens too. But Taapsee is genuinely keen," added Swastika Mukherjee.

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