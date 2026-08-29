Swastika Mukherjee On Kiara Advani Getting Trolled For Intimate <i>Toxic</i> Scenes With Yash: 'Did She Sign Up For Mother Teresa Roles?'

Geetu Mohandas's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups released in theatres on August 26. After a thunderous response on Day 1, a barrage of negative reviews led to dwindling box office numbers. One of the most talked-about aspects of the film were the bold intimate scenes featuring Yash and Kiara Advani.

Ever since their Tabaahi song was unveiled before release, Kiara Advani found herself facing the brunt of intense backlash for her intimate scenes with Yash - simply because she was a "married woman and a mother", as trolls widely discussed.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Swastika Mukherjee - who herself has often been judged for playing progressive characters in films such as Shaheb Bibi Golaam (2016) and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015) - reacted to the unfair criticism faced by Kiara Advani.

She says, "As far as already forming an opinion before even seeing the work, I think we are doomed. Because there's already an opinion about everything - more so about women and actors - before people have even seen the film. You don't know what's in the film. You don't know the context. You don't know the worth of the character. You don't know the storyline. You don't know how it's been picturised. You just know that some intimacy is there, so you start your rant and your banter."

She continues, "See, for me, my audience has now come to terms with the fact that I don't care. So even if they say something or they don't, they know it's done with me. It's been happening for too many years. But why should anybody have that expectation? Did Kiara, or the other actor, sign an MOU or publish pamphlets to the entire audience fraternity saying, 'I'm only going to play Mother Teresa-type roles'?"

On Being Trolled For Being A Mother

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their baby girl, Saraayah Malhotra, on July 15, 2025. Hence, one section of trolls also had strong opinions about Kiara Advani's bold scenes with Yash in Tabaahi after becoming a mother.

Swastika Mukherjee reacts, "But children don't fall into our laps. We become mothers because we are intimate with our partners. I really don't think our country, or society in general, is progressing towards the fact that sex is normal. It's part of everyone's life, whether you're below the poverty line or a trillionaire. That's how generations move forward."

Toxic Co-Star Calling Out Trolls

British actor Benedict Garrett, who also stars in the film, had called out the apparent double standards.

In a video shared on Instagram, Benedict pointed out the difference in the way social media users have reacted to the two actors.

He said, "I've seen people praising Yash, filling his comments with fire emojis and saying how amazing he looks. But when it comes to Kiara Advani, she's become the butt of jokes. People are saying things like, oh, she only just got married, she's a mother, she's on a honeymoon instead of Sidharth Malhotra. Seriously?"

In the caption accompanying the video, he further questioned, "Why is Kiara Advani being attacked for doing her job, while Yash is being praised for doing exactly the same thing?"

Benedict also reminded viewers that Yash is married and has children, arguing that the criticism should not fall on Kiara alone. "You see, Yash, he's also married, he also has children. So why is only the woman getting the abuse, while the man apparently gets the applause? Listen, here's the reality check. They are actors. Their job is to act, to portray characters, to make you believe that they are in love, even when they're not. Their job is to tell stories that reflect the human experience."

He added in his caption, "The backlash over the Tabahi music video says far more about society than it does about either actor."

Explaining his perspective as an actor, Benedict said audiences often blur the line between a performer's work and personal life. According to him, Kiara and her husband Sidharth Malhotra would naturally understand that acting sometimes involves portraying romance, intimacy, kissing and even simulated sex as part of a story.

"They're not criticising her for her acting. They're criticising her for being somebody's wife, for being somebody's mother. As though marriage somehow means an actress should stop acting. That is ridiculous," he said. "The problem is not her professionalism. It's the double standards and the hypocrisy of the people attacking her."

Benedict also explained why he felt compelled to address the issue. "As a professional actor who's worked in films, web series and television-including intimate scenes, simulated sex scenes and full nudity-I wanted to share my perspective on where acting ends and real life begins."

He concluded by stressing that actors should be judged for their performances rather than their marital status. "Actors are paid to portray characters, not to live their personal lives on screen. If we start judging actors for playing romantic roles simply because they're married, we've completely misunderstood what acting is. Every actor has their own boundaries, and that's completely valid. But attacking an actor for professionally portraying romance on screen isn't criticism-it's a misunderstanding of the craft."

About Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, respectively.

The film features Yash in dual roles, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.

Set in Goa during the period when the region was still under Portuguese rule, the film follows a gangster and his rise and eventual fall from power.

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