<i>The Traitors 2</i>: Shahneel Gill Gets Evicted, Rida Tharana Is The New Traitor

Karan Johar promised plenty of twists and surprises in The Traitors Season 2, and the latest episode has given viewers another major shock. After the innocents managed to identify and eliminate the second traitor, Kullu, last week, the game has now taken another unexpected turn.

Shahneel Gill was caught as the next traitor after a small mistake gave away her identity. Her elimination came during one of the most tense episodes of the season so far.

Shahneel Gill's journey on The Traitors Season 2 ended after private detective Tanya Puri made a smart move. Several contestants were already suspicious of Krystle D'Souza, but the focus suddenly shifted to Shahneel.

Tanya asked Krystle and Shahneel about the letters they had received. Krystle was successful in defending herself. Shahneel, on the other hand, said that she doesn't remember everything from the letter, which did not satisfy the group. In the end, the contestants voted against her and removed her from the game.

While leaving, Shahneel Gill said, “I had a lot of fun talking to you and making friends. I didn't know I'd take back such good friendships with me. I am very happy that I got to be a part of such a beautiful game. Guys, I am the most innocent traitor.”

Following Shahneel Gill's eviction from The Traitors Season 2, the remaining contestants include Krystle Dsouza, Tanya Puri, Shweta Tiwari, Ansh Chopra, Ikka Singh, Shalini Passi, Dalip Tahil, Mallika Sherawat, Rhea Chakraborty, Prish, Sahil Salathia and Rida Tharana. The show streams on Prime Video with new episodes dropping every Thursday.