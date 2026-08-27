'Who Stopped Her From Wearing Anything She Wants?' Kangana Ranaut To Kriti Sanon After 'Bikini' Jibe Over Rakhi Ad

Days after Kangana Ranaut's 'bikini' attack over Kriti Sanon's attire in a Rakhi special advert, the actor and BJP MP said, "Who has stopped the Cocktail 2 actor from wearing anything she wants?"

Kangana's comment comes days after she wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments?", which triggered a sharp response from Kriti.

Amid the controversy and the raging conversation on and off social media, the jewellery brand pulled down the advert yesterday on the grounds of "hurting sentiments."

"Jis tarah ki filmon mein hum unhe dekhte hain, unhe kaun rok raha hai kuch pehnne se? Kis ne unhe roka hai, kis ko kya padi hai?" (The way she dresses in films, who has stopped her from wearing anything she wants? I don't think anybody has anything to do with her choice of outfits"), Kangana said when asked about her recent comment on Kriti Sanon's outfit during a conversation with Sudhir Chaudhary on Decode Live.

Kangana also said, "A woman can wear whatever she wants to wear on Raksha Bandhan."

Kangana vs Kriti's Verbal Spat

In the jewellery advertisement, Kriti Sanon is seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan wearing a bralette-styled blouse with a cape and a draped skirt, something that did not sit well with a section of social media users. Before Kangana Ranaut, many Internet users criticised the actor over the choice of a 'modern' dress for a traditional occasion like Rakhi.

Taking a jibe at Kriti Sanon's advertisment, Kangana Ranaut wrote on her Instagram Stories, "It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of a variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today, why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!"

Kriti Sanon shared a statement on her Instagram Stories to hit back at the trolls and Kangana.

"The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions..." she wrote, adding why women's attire constantly invites societal scrutiny.

"Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured by just her clothes!! Culture & traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!" Kriti Sanon wrote.

"Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family," she added.

The Ad Withdrawn

"We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets," the brand wrote on their Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

"If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!" the brand said in a statement.

In another public jibe, Kangana Ranaut named Taapsee Pannu, Rakhi Sawant, Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana for making passing comments on her family, politics and public conduct.