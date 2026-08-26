'I Am Not Asking For It': Akanksha Chamola Dismisses Orry's Claim About Her Popularity

Akanksha Chamola has responded to Orry's comments about her growing popularity. The social media influencer had suggested that Akanksha was benefiting from her husband Gaurav Khanna's fame. The Lock Upp 2 contestant has dismissed the claim. She maintained that the audience's response to her has been genuine and that she is receiving attention based on her own journey.

In an interview with Telly Masala, Akanksha said, “How can someone use another person's popularity? No one can do that. So that person needs to get out of that concept first. If someone is giving you attention, then there is some credential there which belongs to you too. There are so many celebrities and their wives, so many cases where they are going through a divorce.

“Even in Bigg Boss, so many family members have come, their babies have come. How many family members are famous?”

She added, “I am not saying that I am someone out of this world hence the attention, but I know that the attention and popularity I am receiving is because of the audience mujhe de rahi hai (the audience is giving me that). Main nahi maang rahi hu (I am not asking for it). I am very happy and grateful for that. Now should I go on the road and shout that I need attention, will I get it? That too in Mumbai? I am talking about the entire nation. I need to know the science behind this, that how someone can use another person's popularity.”

Akanksha said she was not bothered by Orry's remarks and maintained that everyone has the right to have their own opinion.

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna got married in 2016. Their marriage came under the spotlight after the actress announced their divorce on the Netflix reality series, Lock Upp Season 2. Akanksha also shared that she was bisexual before her marriage to Gaurav. When Gaurav later entered the show to support her, he clarified that the two remain legally married and have not filed for divorce yet.