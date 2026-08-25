'You Rarely Find Husbands Like Him': Farah Khan On Gaurav Khanna After Akanksha Chamola's Divorce Announcement

On Lock Upp 2, Akanksha Chamola announced that she and Gaurav Khanna were getting a divorce. Soon afterwards, Gaurav entered the show and extended his support to her. However, during Farah Khan's recent visit to Akanksha's home for an episode of her podcast, Akanksha told her that Gaurav's entry had affected her game.

Farah said, "I love Gaurav. He is a wonderful guy. He is also a very good husband. Aise bahut kum husbands milte hain (You rarely find husbands like him). He has accepted you for who you are, and I think that's a very nice example to set."

What Akanksha Chamola Said

During her appearance on Farah Khan's YouTube channel, Akanksha said, "What had happened was that some information was passed on to me when he [Gaurav] entered. When I came to Lock Upp, I came with the mindset that everything was okay at home. Though they didn't know about the secret that something huge was going to happen."

She added, "So when the information was passed on to me that things were not right back home, that is what shattered me. My home wasn't okay. What I got to know wasn't right. The way I am in front of the world is because I have so much confidence in my family. They know what I am doing and have accepted that. So when that information came, I kept wondering what had happened, because until you know the full story, your mind keeps racing."

Farah further shared that she had a feeling things could take an unexpected turn after Gaurav's entry into the show. She told Akanksha that the revelations about her personal life had created a major stir and praised her for being so open about her experiences on television.



Also Read: "This Girl Is A Real Snake In The Grass": Orry Says Akanksha Chamola Is 'Milking' Gaurav Khanna's Fame