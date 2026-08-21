Aanchal Khurana Calls Gaurav Khanna, Akanksha Chamola's Reality Show Drama A Smart Plan

Aanchal Khurana has questioned whether reality shows are using Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's separation to increase TRP and earn more money.

The TV star suggested that some moments shown on reality shows may be planned or performed for the cameras. Her comments came after Gaurav appeared in Lock Upp season 2 for Akanksha, which Aanchal felt was presented in a dramatic way for viewers.

She said such behaviour does not look natural in real life. Aanchal also believes reality shows have found a way to turn personal situations into content that attracts viewers.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Aanchal said, “Reality shows are definitely monetising their TRPs. They have caught on to this idea and it happens differently with different people. Sunita ji definitely did not come (on Lock Upp) just to make money. She was genuinely hurt and I really liked her. Sunita ji is genuinely like that, but some people are using these situations to make money, gain fame or get shows. Every person is different and you cannot put everyone in the same category.”

“Stop acting on reality shows. Please stop coming on reality shows and pretending. I don't think even people in America or Europe do things like this. You are living separately, then going inside the Bigg Boss house and acting this whole situation, while waiting for Lock Upp to reveal that you are not together.”

She also feels that turning personal situations into reality show content can be a smart way to earn money and gain attention. She suggested that if such plans can help someone become more famous, she would also be interested in using a similar idea. During the premiere of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha Chamola revealed that she and Gaurav Khanna are living separately for a year. She also said that they were heading for divorce because their relationship was no longer working for them. According to Akanksha, the two wanted different things from their lives.