<i>Brahmastra 2</i>: Alia Bhatt To Return In Shorter Role As Makers Focus On Dev-Amrita's Story

Brahmastra 2 is finally moving forward and Ranbir Kapoor will return to the story after finishing the second part of Ramayana. Reports suggest that he will begin shooting for the sequel in April 2027.

Ranbir will reportedly play both Dev and Shiva, while Deepika Padukone is expected to play Amrita. Alia Bhatt, who had an important role in the first film, will have a much smaller part this time.

According to the latest report, she is expected to shoot for just 25 days. The main story will reportedly focus on Dev and Amrita, whose past was hinted at the end of the first film.

The film itself is planned as an approximately 125-day shoot, Bollywood Hungama reported citing a source. Brahmastra 2 will largely revolve around the characters of Dev and Amrita, which are expected to be played by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, respectively, the report stated.

While Alia Bhatt is paired opposite Shiva, Deepika will be seen as Dev's wife, it said. Alia will have a parallel lead along with Deepika Padukone in Brahmastra 3, the entertainment portal reported.

Released in 2022, Brahmastra: Part One featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.

After Alpha, Alia Bhatt is busy shooting for Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film brings her back with Ranbir Kapoor, while Vicky Kaushal will also star in the project. The movie is scheduled to release in January 2027. Apart from this, Alia is also linked to the Hindi remake of The Housemaid, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Deepika Padukone has several big projects lined up as she prepares to welcome her second child. She is set to appear in King with Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun's Raaka.