Ranbir Kapoor To Start Shooting For Sandeep Reddy Vanga's <i>Animal Park</i> 6 Months After <i>Spirit</i> Release

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park is not going on floors anytime soon, not at least until the director's other project, Spirit, hits the cinemas.

During a conversation with NTV Telugu, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother Pranay Reddy Vanga confirmed that the director will take a six-month break after the release of Spirit, and only after that will they start filming for the next chapter of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal.

Spirit, headlined by Prabhas, is scheduled to be released on March 5, 2027, and this means that Animal Park's shooting will begin in late 2027.

The update has further increased anticipation among fans who have been waiting to see Ranbir Kapoor's return to the world of Animal. Previously, during a media interaction, Ranbir revealed that Sandeep had the idea of Animal Park in mind while they were shooting for Animal. Ranbir also mentioned that Animal Park will continue from where Animal ended, and it will feature him in dual roles.

Ranbir Kapoor is going to have a busy year ahead. By the time Animal Park goes on floors, he will already have several major projects occupying his schedule. During this time, Ranbir is expected to be busy promoting Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated Ramayana: Part 1, which is slated for a Diwali 2027 release.

In this film, Ranbir plays the role of Lord Rama, while Yash, Sunny Deol, Vivek Oberoi, Ravi Dubey, and Sai Pallavi, among others, will take on other important characters.

In 2027, Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period romance Love & War. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in leading roles. The film is expected to be released in early 2027. Additionally, according to a report by Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor will start the shooting schedule of Brahmastra 2: Dev after wrapping up Ramayana: Part 2 shooting by January 2027. Following a brief preparation phase, he will officially kick off filming Brahmastra 2: Dev in April 2027.