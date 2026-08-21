Yash's Toxic Gets "A" Certificate After Two Minor Changes By Censor Board

Yash's upcoming action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-ups has received its censor certification. The film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an ‘A' certificate and no cuts. The board has reportedly asked the makers to make two small modifications to the film.

The CBFC cleared Toxic last week ahead of its August 26 release. As per the certification details, the Kannada-English film has a runtime of 3 hours and 12 minutes. The board has instructed the makers to mute and replace two words or phrases, “Tevidiya Paiya” and “Tevidiya Pulla”, in the Kannada version and make corresponding changes in the English subtitles.

Toxic will also carry the mandatory anti-smoking and anti-drinking warnings. Apart from these modifications, the CBFC has not asked for any cuts. The film has received an ‘A' certificate, restricting its theatrical viewing to adult audiences.

Toxic has also received an adult rating in the UK. However, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has flagged several elements of its content. The British censor rated the film's violence, injury detail and sex at five out of five. Threat and horror, language, drugs, sexual violence and sexual threat, as well as suicide and self-harm, were each rated four out of five.

Yash has repeatedly maintained that Toxic is intended specifically for an adult audience. During an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor pointed to the film's tagline, "A Fairytale for Grown-ups" as a clear indication of the audience it is targeting.

He said, “Children should not watch this film. They should stay at home. It has not been made for children, and that is very clear. Adults know what is right and wrong. They can choose what they want to see, what they want to learn from the film, and what they don't want to do in life. But the film is very genuine and has a deep story.

The actor explained that the narrative needs to reach a stage where every aspect of his character becomes important. He believes each layer of the character needs to be explored and presented effectively for the story to work.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The film is set to release in theatres on August 26.