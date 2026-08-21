"Respect Women. Period": Shweta Tiwari Reacts To Sexist Comments On Social Media

Shweta Tiwari has spoken out against the online abuse directed at women on social media. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress has drawn attention to derogatory comments she received from social media users and questioned why such language has become normalised. She also stressed the need to respect women regardless of differences in language, identity or background.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Shweta wrote, “Today I want to talk about something that is both deeply concerning and unfortunately very common on social media: calling a woman: r****. Any woman. Of any age. From any profession. Any man from any background can come online and call a woman r****.

“And what shocks me is that these men are not necessarily uneducated or from troubled backgrounds. Many of them are educated, seemingly come from respectable families, have wives, mothers, daughters and sisters. And yet feel completely comfortable using the most degrading word they can think of for another woman.”

The actress shared screenshots of Instagram profiles that had allegedly targeted her with an offensive remark. "I thought how do you go home to that family after speaking to another woman like this?,' she said.

Shweta concluded her note, writing, "A woman doesn't lose her dignity just because you don't know her. And she certainly doesn't deserve to be called r**** simply because you disagree with her, dislike her or feel entitled to abuse her. Respect women not only the women you love but women. Period.”

Earlier, Shweta Tiwari shared a video claiming that she ordered a Red Bull through Instamart, only to find a cockroach crawling out of the product. “We ordered Red Bull from Instamart, and we also received a cockroach with that,” the actress said. She also showed the cockroach crawling across the furniture and said that it had started moving around the house.

Shweta also tagged Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe in her post and urged him to take a look into the matter. “ So, should we tag Tukaram Mundhe ji? Mundhe ji, now we are receiving cockroaches at home from Instamart. Aap kahan hai, please dhyaan dijiye (Where are you? Please look into this)," she said.

These days, Shweta is one of the contestants on the Karan Johar-hosted reality series The Traitors Season 2.