<i>The Traitors 2</i>: Abhishek Malhan, Ranveer Brar And Parul Gulati Evicted. Dalip Tahil Returns As Wild Card

Reality show The Traitors Season 2 has entered an exciting phase with new challenges, eliminations and unexpected twists. Veteran actor Dalip Tahil was the first contestant to be eliminated, but he has now returned to the game.

The show has also seen the exit of Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan and chef Ranveer Brar, Parul Gulati were also eliminated during the Circle of Shaq.

Dalip Tahil's exit from The Traitors Season 2 came with a twist. Since he was not banished during the Circle of Shaq and was also not eliminated by the Traitors, the actor made a comeback as a wildcard contestant in the fourth episode.

Abhishek Malhan came under contestants' radar after he openly questioned Harman Singha's strategy. His bold personality may have made him look like a threat to the Traitors. Soon after, the content creator was eliminated from the show along with Ranveer Brar, who was also playing as an innocent.

Parul Gulati also had to leave the show after facing elimination during the Circle of Shaq.

Krystle D'Souza was one of the contestants secretly selected as a Traitor by Karan Johar during the opening episodes of The Traitors Season 2. She was later joined by Shahneel Gill, along with Aaditya Kulshreshtha, also known as Kullu and Harman Singha.

The Traitors takes place at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The season had 21 contestants, among whom some contestants are secretly chosen as Traitors, while the others play as Innocents and try to identify them.