Salman Khan And Nayanthara's Next With Dil Raju Titled <i>Monster</i>, To Release On Eid 2027: Report

Salman Khan's upcoming film with producer Dil Raju has reportedly been titled Monster. According to a Filmfare report, the pan-India film is being made on a grand scale and will mark the first collaboration between Salman and Dil Raju.

Nayanthara is the female lead.

The film is expected to hit theatres on Eid 2027. While the makers have not officially announced the title yet, a source told Filmfare that Monster has been locked as the name of the project. An official announcement is expected soon.

Salman is also said to be closely involved in the film's action sequences. The report comes after the actor's body double reportedly suffered a heart attack.

Following the health scare, the makers have planned the stunt schedule carefully.

A source told the portal, "Salman is completely hands-on right now. He doesn't want the schedule to lose momentum."

The film's title launch and first look are also expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Monster is a big pan-India project and brings together Salman and Dil Raju for the first time. The addition of Nayanthara also makes the film one of the major upcoming projects to watch out for.

Meanwhile, Salman has another major commitment lined up.

The actor will return as the host of Bigg Boss 20. It is set to premiere on September 6, 2026.

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