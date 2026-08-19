Salman Khan Vs Prabhas In Eid 2027? <i>Spirit</i> Makers Confirm March 5 Release

The much-talked-about Salman Khan-Prabhas box-office clash for Eid 2027 is still very much on. Spirit, starring Prabhas and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will release on March 5, 2027, with the makers confirming that there has been no change to the film's schedule.

The clarification comes after reports suggested that Spirit could move to a later date. Such a move would have opened up the March 5 slot for Salman Khan's next film with director Vamshi Paidipally. However, T-Series has now made it clear that Spirit is continuing as planned.

A T-Series spokesperson told Zoom, “We are very much on track with the release of Spirit. The film is slated to release on March 5, 2027, and there is absolutely no change to the announced release date. We are working as per schedule and are gearing up to bring the film to audiences worldwide on March 5, 2027.”

This means both films are currently targeting the same date. Salman's yet-untitled project is being planned as an Eid 2027 release, while Spirit has March 5, 2027 locked as its theatrical date.

Spirit brings Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga together for the first time. The film also stars Triptii Dimri and Vivek Oberoi. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the action-drama is among Prabhas' much-awaited upcoming projects.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is collaborating with Vamshi Paidipally for the first time. The film, currently referred to as SVC63, is being produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Nayanthara will be seen opposite Salman in the film, marking their first collaboration as lead actors. Abhimanyu Singh is also part of the cast.

For now, the makers of both projects appear to be holding on to their respective plans. If both films stick to the March 5 window, Eid 2027 could see Salman Khan and Prabhas competing for audiences at the box office.