Emraan Hashmi's Wife On His 23-Year Journey After <i>Awarapan 2</i> Success

Emraan Hashmi's latest release Awarapan 2 continues to receive a positive response at the box office. The film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend. To celebrate the milestone, the actor's wife, Parveen Hashmi, took to social media to pen a heartfelt note.

Reflecting on Emraan's journey in Bollywood, she expressed pride in the actor and lauded his dedication to his craft.

Parveen wrote, "It has taken Emi 23 years to get here today... 23 years of patience, dedication, faith, surrender, countless blessings and prayers!! There were Fridays that brought incredible highs, and there were Fridays that brought heartbreak and disappointment, but he never allowed any of it to stop him from moving forward.

“He kept showing up, kept working and kept believing that all the hard work would pay off someday!! Inshallah,” she wrote.

The star wife further spoke about seeing Emraan pour his heart into every project, adding that his ability to stay humble and grounded despite his success is one of the qualities she admires most about him. "I have watched him put his heart and soul into all his projects. And now even with these incredible numbers and all this love pouring in, people around me keep asking, ‘How is he still so grounded and so calm?' This is what makes him different!!," she added.

Referring to the popular line about Emraan from The Ba**ds of Bollywood, Parveen said it perhaps sums up the actor's enduring appeal and explains why he enjoys a distinct standing among audiences and fellow members of the industry. "Maybe that's why this line, “Akha Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf”, resonates so deeply with the industry and his fans," she penned.

Parveen called herself one of Emraan's toughest critics before admitting that watching him receive so much appreciation and achieve this success has made her incredibly proud.

She concluded her note on a motivational note, writing, "So never give up on your dreams, guys. Stay focused, stay disciplined, just keep looking at the bigger picture and enjoy the journey."

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 also features Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky and Salil Acharya in key roles. The film is produced by Vishesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt under Vishesh Films.



