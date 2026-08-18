<i>Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara</i> 2: Zoya Akhtar Says, "We Are On It"

Zoya Akhtar has some exciting news for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara fans. Fifteen years after the film hit the cinemas, Zoya has revealed that she is developing a sequel to the Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol-starrer.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India at the Monsoon Film Festival, the filmmaker opened up about the much-anticipated sequel and revealed she is currently developing it with her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti.

“We are on it,” Zoya shared, explaining that the project will only move ahead if the story feels right for the characters at this stage of their lives. “We don't know what will happen and what won't…if we will get to a place where it feels correct, in catching up with these characters today. But it will be nice,” she said.

Previously, Hrithik, Farhan, and Abhay reunited in 2025 for a Yas Island ad, leading fans to believe that a sequel is underway. Zoya addressed the frenzy stirred up by the ad campaign and admitted that people initially thought the commercial itself was a trailer. "People thought it was a trailer," Zoya recalled. "First, they were like, 'YEAH!'" but then I got abused in my DMs, saying, "This was not funny," she added.

The original film, which was released in 2011, was directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment. The film followed three friends from school, Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, who go on a three-week road trip in Spain for Kabir's bachelor party. The film featured Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol in the lead roles alongside Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, and Naseeruddin Shah in other important roles.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was shot across Spain, India, and the United Kingdom. According to Box Office India report, the film was made on a budget of Rs 45 crore and earned Rs 153 crore worldwide.