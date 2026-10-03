Watch: Yami Gautam Visits Patna Sahib Gurudwara Ahead Of <i>Nayyi Navelli</i>

Yami Gautam Dhar is set to headline the upcoming Indian fantasy family entertainer, Nayyi Navelli. The actress recently visited Patna Sahib Gurudwara (Takht Sri Harmandir Patna Sahib) in Patna on October 3, 2026, to offer prayers.

She was welcomed with dhol beats and a warm reception as she arrived in the city to seek blessings.

About Nayyi Navelli Trailer

the trailer sets up the premise with the arrival of picture-perfect bride Mohini (Yami Gautam) at her chaotic household in Meerut. She seems perfect, whipping up savouries and becoming everyone's favourite, but she's got eyes on her.

Soon, the themes unfold where, amid everyday chaos mingled with dark humour, a dark fantasy unravels, with supernatural elements and Indian folklore taking centre stage. This is Raavan Raj, and Yami Gautam is seen in an avatar like never before, that of a daayan.

"Treta yug mein ek raakshas ne apni shakti ko paane ke liye jaan laga di, naam toh suna hi hoga," looms Yami Gautami's voice.

And what it seems like is that all hell will break loose in Raavan Raj.

The premise also sets the stage for Yami to take on a character that appears to be quite different from her recent roles.

Nayyi Navelli is directed by Balaji Mohan, with Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma credited as writers. Aanand L Rai and Sharma are producing the film under Colour Yellow, marking the production house's first collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios. Music for the project has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Yami, meanwhile, was most recently seen in a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. She has also led films such as Haq and Article 370 in recent years.

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