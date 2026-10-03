<i>The Paradise</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Nani Film Mints Rs 2.80 Crore On Second Friday

Nani and Kayadu Lohar's The Paradise recorded Rs 2.80 crore net at the India box office on its second Friday, October 2, according to Sacnilk.

What's Happening

The Srikanth Odela directorial had 1,547 shows across the country on Day 9.

The latest collection takes the film's India net total to Rs 111 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 131.05 crore, while the worldwide gross has reached Rs 162 crore.

The Paradise had collected Rs 3.30 crore on Day 8. Its second Friday earnings therefore saw a 15.2% decline from the previous day. The film recorded 236,450 footfalls across India on Day 9, with an overall occupancy of 32.8%.

The film had ended its first week with an India nett collection of Rs 108.20 crore.

The Telugu version continued to account for the majority of the film's daily earnings. It earned Rs 2.70 crore net on Friday, with an occupancy of 34.1% across 1,377 shows.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version contributed Rs 10 lakh to the Day 9 India net collection. It recorded an overall occupancy of 22% across 170 shows.

The Hindi version saw its highest occupancy during the afternoon shows at 32.63%. Morning shows recorded 7.88% occupancy, while evening and night shows registered 14% and 23.25%, respectively.

The film earned Rs 10 lakh from overseas markets on its ninth day. Its cumulative overseas gross now stands at Rs 30.95 crore.

With an India gross of Rs 131.05 crore and overseas earnings of Rs 30.95 crore, The Paradise has reached a worldwide gross of Rs 162 crore.

Background

During an interaction with You We Media, Nani addressed the contrasting reactions to The Paradise. Director Srikanth Odela also participated in the conversation.

Reflecting on the response to the film, Nani said that the experience has been different from what he has encountered during his career. He said, "Out of 33 films I made in my 18 years of career, this is the first time I am experiencing something like this."

Nani has completed 33 films over an 18-year career.