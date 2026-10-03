<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Salman Khan Hints At Rhiti Tiwari's Re-Entry A Day After Her Eviction

Bigg Boss 20 host Salman Khan has hinted at Rhiti Tiwari's possible re-entry to the show following a day after her mid-week eviction. In the latest promo released ahead of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman was seen addressing Rhiti's eviction and shared the possibility of another twist.

In the promo, Salman was seen sharing, “You think she is gone, I think she is gone, Bigg Boss thinks she is gone. But iss season ka theme kya hai (But what is the theme of this season)?” Gullu then responded, "Tathas-two," leaving Kanika Mann excited.

Take a look at the video:

The promo later showed Salman asking someone to join him on stage. At that moment, Rhiti's familiar “Aaaye haayee” can be heard in the background. While it has sparked speculation about her possible return to the Bigg Boss 20 house, the promo did not explicitly confirm that the voice belongs to Rhiti.

After receiving the hint, Kanika Mann, Amrapali Dubey, Mary Kom, Love Gill and Gullu were seen looking excited and clapping, while Mahhi Vij and Qazi Touqeer appeared shocked by the development.

Rhiti Tiwari, the daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, was eliminated mid-week after Mahhi Vij, Uditi Singh, and Yung DSA decided to evict her. However, Salman pointed out that the contestants did not give Rhiti enough opportunity to prove that she had changed, despite her apologizing for her earlier actions.

Rhiti's journey in the show has been quite controversial, as she recently got into a fight with Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh. During a diss battle, Rhiti made a few derogatory comments against Uditi, after which a verbal fight broke out between Qazi and her.

Later, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan reprimanded Rhiti for her behaviour and also called her out for using her father's name to threaten other contestants.

Despite the hint of Rhiti's possible return to the show, there has been no official announcement yet.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Given Government Nod, To Release Next Month? What We Know