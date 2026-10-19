Kriti Sanon At NDTV World Summit 2026: A Look At Her Career And Business Ventures

Kriti Sanon is all set to be part of the NDTV World Summit 2026, which will take place in New Delhi on October 22 and 23. The actor, who has built a successful career in Hindi cinema, has also ventured into entrepreneurship and film production over the past few years.

All About Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon made her acting debut in the 2014 Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine, directed by Sukumar and starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

The same year, she made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti, which also marked the acting debut of Tiger Shroff.

After that, she appeared in many movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4, Bachchhan Paandey, Bhediya, Shehzada, Adipurush, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Crew and Do Patti.

Kriti Sanon's Awards And Achievements

In a career spanning more than a decade, Kriti has earned many awards for her performances. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in Mimi, which was released in 2021, with the award announced in 2022.

She has also received Filmfare Award nominations for her work in films such as Heropanti, Mimi and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for Heropanti and the Best Actress award for Mimi.

Kriti Sanon As An Entrepreneur

Alongside acting, Kriti has built a presence in the business world. In July 2023, she launched Hyphen, a direct-to-consumer skincare brand that offers 100% vegan and cruelty-free products. She co-founded the brand in partnership with PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine.

Before launching Hyphen, Kriti co-founded The Tribe, a fitness venture, in 2022. Kriti also stepped into film production in 2023 with the launch of her production house, Blue Butterfly Films. The production house bankrolled Do Patti, the 2024 Netflix thriller in which Kriti starred alongside Kajol.

About NDTV World Summit 2026

The NDTV World Summit 2026, themed A World Between Orders, will bring together global leaders, policymakers, economists, business leaders, thinkers, innovators, entrepreneurs and cultural voices to discuss the major changes shaping the world.

Scheduled for October 22 and 23 in New Delhi, the summit will explore topics ranging from geopolitics and the global economy to artificial intelligence, technology and security. It will also examine India's growing role in global affairs as the country continues to expand its economic and geopolitical influence.

The event aims to encourage discussions on a world undergoing political, economic, technological and intellectual change. By bringing together voices from different fields, the summit will look at the challenges of the present, the transition away from established systems and the possibilities that could shape the future.

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