'I'll Quit Singing If You Ever See Daler Mehndi Drinking Alcohol': Mika Singh

A day after Daler Mehndi was 'scolded' on stage for allegedly consuming alcohol before his performance by an Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister, his brother Mika Singh came to his rescue and challenged that he would quit singing if Daler Mehndi is ever seen drinking alcohol. Mika Singh shared a video message on his Instagram feed, slamming media reports that claimed the singer was snapped on stage for consuming alcohol.

The video accompanied a message saying, "If you ever see Daler Mehndi drinking alcohol, I'll quit singing."

"I saw the news. You people have spread this 'Daler Mehndi was drunk while singing, he is unable to sing' First of all, I would like to ask you all- he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties?.

"No, you have not. Jab aapne dekha hi nahi, toh aapne kaise keh diya unse khada nahi hua jaa raha. Hum artists kayin baar kisi ke kehne par haan kar dete hain 'yes we will do the show' Even if we have 104 degree fever, it doesn't matter. If I am sick, and I have a show day after tomorrow, and I have already committed, then even if the budget is big or small, I will do it. Inhone (Daler) bhi aisa hi kiya hoga." (No, you haven't. If you haven't seen it yourself, how can you say that he was unable to stand? As artists, we often agree to perform at someone's request and say, 'Yes, we will do the show.' Even if we have a fever of 104 degrees, it doesn't matter. If I am unwell and have a show the day after tomorrow, but have already committed to it, I will honour that commitment regardless of whether the budget is big or small. He (Daler Mehndi) must have done the same.")

For the caption, Mika Singh wrote, "Happy Dussehra, everyone! A special request to our media friends: Please verify the facts before publishing any news! If someone makes allegations without proof, please don't believe them blindly or spread the news without checking the truth. The way Daler Mehndi was treated on stage was disappointing. A respected minister came on stage and made allegations about him drinking alcohol. But before publishing such claims, shouldn't we verify the facts and give the artist a chance to present his side?."

"Would anyone dare to behave like that with an international band like Coldplay? I know my brother Daler Mehndi, and he does not drink alcohol. He has been unwell for the past two years and is still recovering, yet he continues to perform with his band. These days, many performers use backing tracks, but nobody questions them in the same way."

The singer added, "Daler Mehndi is one of India's biggest superstars, and perhaps that is why he becomes an easy target. I request our media friends to be responsible and fair. A headline can damage someone's reputation, so please check the facts before publishing anything. Respect our artists. Verify before you report. Stand by the truth."

On October 18, Daler Mehndi was performing at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand's Tehri district, a major cultural event held as part of the Navratri celebrations.

During the performance, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister and local MLA Subodh Uniyal walked onto the stage, interrupted the singer, and scolded him in front of the audience. Uniyal asked Daler Mehndi to stop his performance, alleging that the singer had taken to the stage after consuming alcohol at an event held in honour of Maa Durga.