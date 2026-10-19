"You're Singing After Drinking Alcohol": MLA Snaps At Daler Mehndi On Stage

A performance by singer Daler Mehndi at a fair in Uttarakhand has become a subject of controversy after state cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal went on stage and asked him to stop singing.

The popular Punjabi singer was performing at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Sunday.

Uniyal, who is also the MLA for Narendranagar, objected to the singer's performance during a cultural programme organised as part of the Navratri celebrations. He told Mehndi that the event was dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and that performing under the influence of alcohol was inappropriate on such an occasion.

"There is a Durga Mata programme for Navratri, and you are singing at the event after drinking alcohol, which is not appropriate," the minister said on stage, standing right next to Mehndi.

Uniyal reiterated that the religious nature of the celebrations required performers to respect the occasion's dignity and decorum. The Kunjapuri Fair is an important religious and cultural gathering in the region.

"We called you so that our people could be entertained. You are making a fool of us," Uniyal said. "This is wrong. It's wrong. You have a big name, we should respect that. You were called because you have a big name."

In the video, Mehndi appeared to interject Uniyal by saying, "Sir, I request you with folded hands...please leave the stage."

A clip of the incident has since gone viral on social media.