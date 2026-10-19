<i>Suryaa</i> Teaser: On 69th Birthday, Sunny Deol Takes On Medical System In His Fight For Justice

The teaser of Sunny Deol's upcoming film, Suryaa, was unveiled on the occasion of his 69th birthday. Produced by Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut and Lokesh Mukut and directed by M Padmakumar, Sunny Deol is back with his age-old angry man image, challenging the maladies of the system. The teaser opens with Sunny Deol's voiceover, saying that he regards doctor as a representative of God. But he says his trust has been betrayed by the system as a certain section of doctors try to extract money at the expense of patient parties' weakness.

The rest of the video follows Sunny Deol's fight for justice against the system.

The screenplay has been written by Karan Razdan, Neeraj Pathak and Mayank Sharma Dadhich, while Ballu Saluja has served as the editor on the film.

Sharing the teaser, Sunny Deol wrote, "THEY THOUGHT IT WAS HIS END. FOR SURYAA, IT WAS ONLY THE BEGINNING. Aap sab ke naam aaj SURYAATeaser. Dekhiye. Sochiye . Satark Rahiye aur Aggar kuch galat ho toh ladiye! Kamal Mukut's #SURYAA."

Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Malayalam crime thriller Joseph, written by Shahi Kabir.

Sunny reportedly plays a retired police officer who gets drawn into an investigation that leads him towards secrets connected to his past. The film is expected to explore crime, personal struggles and the questions that emerge as he tries to uncover the truth.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol has another major project lined up. He will also appear in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20.

