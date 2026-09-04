Sunny Deol Meets Australian Politician Chris Minns. 'Wildest Crossover,' Says Internet

New South Wales (Australia) Premier Chris Minns met Bollywood icon Sunny Deol during his recent India visit. He shared a heartwarming picture featuring himself, Sunny Deol and his other political associates. He captioned the picture, "It was an absolute honour to meet @iamsunnydeol, a true legend of Bollywood cinema."

The post went viral instantly.

"This is the wildest crossover of my two world," wrote one.

"This is insane. All the best for the collab. from a Sunny Deol fan," wrote another one.

"Never in my dreams I thought these two will cross paths!" wrote another fan.

Minns, who was in India from August 31 to September 3, toured the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment office and interacted with the team before the announcement of the three-film deal, as per the press release.

The three-film deal includes Heyy Babyy 2, the sequel to the 2007 comedy Heyy Babyy. The original film was also shot in Australia, making the upcoming production a return to a country that was part of the franchise's first instalment.

Speaking on the development, Sajid Nadiadwala said Australia offers a favourable environment for filmmakers.

"Australia is not only breathtakingly beautiful, but also an incredibly film-friendly country with a highly professional, efficient and welcoming environment for filmmakers. From our directors, to EP had all had a fantastic time shooting there, and the support and warmth extended to our team made the entire process truly memorable," he said in a statement.

"The experience has encouraged us to look at Australia as a key destination for our future productions, and we are now looking forward to taking three of our upcoming films there to shoot. It is a country we would be delighted to return to, time and again," Nadiadwala added.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said the decision by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment to shoot three films in Australia was a positive development for the state's screen industry."Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is one of the great names in Indian cinema, so having them choose Australia for three upcoming films is a big vote of confidence in our screen industry," Minns said."They've had a long relationship with Australia, including filming the original 'Heyy Babyy' here almost 20 years ago, and we're really pleased they want to come back," he added.

In terms of work, Sunny Deol was last seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947.