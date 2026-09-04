"Not Going": Musician Bhagirath Bhatt Breaks Silence On <i>Bigg Boss 20</i>

Bigg Boss 20 has started creating buzz even before the new season is underway. Sitarist and music composer Bhagirath Bhatt is receiving questions from followers about his entry into the show and he's decided to respond directly.

He thanked fans for their interest but explained that the show's environment does not match his personality. Bhatt said he prefers calm music and has always found inspiration in peaceful surroundings.

On Instagram Stories, Bhagirath Bhatt wrote, “For the past few days, I've been getting a lot of questions on Instagram and social media about whether I'm entering Bigg Boss 20 or not. Thank you so much for all your love and curiosity. But I want to make it clear, ‘I am NOT going to Bigg Boss 20'.”

“Honestly, I don't think I'm made for a show like that. I'm not someone who can shout or create unnecessary noise. I'm a ‘believer in calm music,' and peaceful music has always been my inspiration. Once again, thank you all for your endless love and blessings.”

Photo Credit: Instagram

Bhagirath Bhatt is known for his work in films such as Padmaavat, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Border 2. He has also worked on well known series, including Bandish Bandits and Heeramandi.

While the makers are yet to officially reveal the full contestant list for Bigg Boss 20, several names are already making headlines. According to an insider known as Khabri, contestants include Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), Khushi Dubey, Geeta Basra, Mary Kom, Qazi Touqeer, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Arishfa Khan, Isha Rikhi, Showik Chakraborty, Amrapali Dubey, Karan Wahi, Uditi Singh and Kanika Mann.

Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on September 6 at 9 PM.