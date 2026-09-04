Rakhi Sawant Reveals Why She Did 'Swayamwar'

Rakhi Sawant has revealed the reason she did Rakhi Ka Swayamwar and her answer may surprise many. She took part in the show in 2009 where she met and interacted with 16 men before choosing a partner.

At the time, she was young and focused on building a career in Bollywood. Rakhi has now admitted that she was only thinking about financial security and wanted to earn money to buy her own house in Lokhandwala. According to the actor, she was not seriously looking for love or marriage.

While appearing on Raunaq Rajani's show, Relationshit Advice, Rakhi Sawant explained, “In Swayamwar, I was looking for a groom, but they got all the strugglers. They handpicked them. I was very much new at that time, I was a teenager. My focus was only on Bollywood.

“Love and all, I wasn't looking for it. I wanted to buy a house. So I did the Swayamwar. I wanted money in my bank. Get me hooked up with anyone. It's fake.”

“I was thinking just about the money, so I could buy a house in Lokhandwala. I was living on rent. I am telling you the truth. I wanted a house. So, on one hand, the director and producer were telling me the script, but I was thinking about the money. I didn't even hear the script. How much money are you giving me? But I dated 16 guys on the show.”

After doing several tasks on Rakhi Ka Swayamwar, including dance performances, romantic challenges and meetings with the contestants' families, Rakhi Sawant finally chose Canada based businessman Elesh Parujanwala. The two got engaged after the show, but they did not go ahead with the wedding.

The concept returned in 2010 with Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega. This time, several women entered the show hoping to win the heart of Rahul Mahajan and become his wife.

In the show, Rahul chose Dimpy Ganguly as his partner and unlike the previous season, the two actually got married. However, months later, Rahul and Dimpy decided to part ways and got divorced.