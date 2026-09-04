"Come To Nepal," Sonu Sood Hits Back At Critics Claiming He Is "Self-Marketing" In Flood-Hit Nation

Sonu Sood has responded to criticism over his visit to flood-hit Nepal. The devastating floods have claimed hundreds of lives, with thousands still missing. As the people of Nepal struggle to cope with the aftermath, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood travelled to the country to stand in solidarity with the victims.

While the actor's efforts were praised by some, a journalist questioned whether Sonu Sood's relief work was only his “marketing” exercise. Sharing his views on X, the journalist wrote, “If this isn't Sonu Sood's marketing, if not, then what is it? Just arrived in Nepal and has become the 'guardian' of the children there. Haven't even started the work, and the marketing to turn him into a god has already kicked off.”

The actor quickly responded to the tweet by saying, “You are a good person, brother! Come to Nepal, and both brothers will work together.”

On Thursday, Sonu Sood shared a video on his X handle where he was seen walking and inspecting the flood-hit areas. The actor noted that the flood was so powerful that it had reached four-storey buildings. “Nepal needs you. Do your bit in whatever way you can,” he wrote in the caption.

In another post, he shared pictures from the area and wrote, “Standing here today at the Trishuli River, where the floods have left behind unimaginable loss...broken homes, broken families, and lives changed forever. Nepal is not alone. I stand with its people, and I will do everything I can to bring hope, rebuild homes, and help families begin again.”

Previously, in an interview with ANI, the actor shared, “We are here to meet the victims of the flood. We got lots of stuff from India. We just want to be with the people who are in need and will try to bring their lives back (on track).”

Sonu continued, “I think it's everyone's duty to do their part. We have a lot of blankets and food materials. We are still asking them what they need; we try to send it from India. Sending from India to Nepal is always a little challenging because we need a lot of people. But we will make sure that not only this month but also in the coming months, the relief keeps coming."

According to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, the death toll was 1,259, while around 4,216 people were still missing or out of contact.