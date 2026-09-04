Air India Phuket Flight Pilot Tested Positive For Psychoactive Substance: Probe Report

The co-pilot of Air India flight A12379 from Phuket to Delhi, which experienced a 300 feet altitude drop during its cruise phase over Odisha, tested positive for psychoactive substance, says a preliminary report investigating the incident.

"Detailed investigation regarding technical and other aspects are underway. In this case, it has been observed that the PIC was found non-negative for psycho-active substance in the confirmatory test. The confirmation of use of psycho-active substances is a serious concern and AAIB recommends appropriate actions by DGCA on priority," said the preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Read | Inside The Cockpit: What Went Wrong On Air India's Phuket-Delhi Flight

Earlier, the pilot tested positive for psychoactive substances during the post-flight screening in Delhi. Another test was conducted sometime later, which also turned out to be positive. The test reportedly confirmed that the pilot had smoked marijuana, which is commonly known as weed.

Read: Air India Pilot Was Not Tested For Drugs Before Flight. What Rules Say

"As the flight originated from a destination outside India, therefore, on arrival at Delhi airport, both flight crew were subjected to post flight medical (Breath-Analyser examination). The Breath Analyser examination report was found satisfactory," the report said.

"In addition, both flight crew were subjected to Psycho-active substance detection test by using Psycho-active substance detection kit. The sample of PIC was found non-negative. Subsequently, blood samples of both the flight crew were sent to the pathological laboratory for confirmatory test. The confirmatory test report of PIC was found non-negative whereas the sample of the Co-Pilot was found negative in both the tests," it said.

There were 145 persons on board: 137 passengers, including 3 infants, 6 cabin crew and 2 flight crew members. At least 20 passengers and four crew members suffered injuries.

It was initially notified that the aircraft encountered turbulence enroute to Delhi, but landed safely. An AAIB team arrived at the airport to assess the situation. Based on the evidence collected and the assessment of injuries sustained by the persons on board, the occurrence was later classified as an accident.

Read | 'We Thought We Would Die': Passenger Recalls Air India Turbulence Scare

The Airbus A320 aircraft has three hydraulic systems. They are identified as the green, blue and yellow systems. Together they supply hydraulic power at 3000 psi (206 bar) to the main power users.

The aircraft first detected loss of green hydraulic system, the report says, adding a little later, it detected the loss of Blue and Yellow hydraulic system.

"The Co-Pilot, who was the Pilot Flying (PF) responded and tried to control the prevailing situation. Subsequently, PIC took over the controls. Meanwhile, the aircraft encountered altitude upset. Initially, it gained 372 ft and fell by 292 ft from its assigned FL360 during the event," the report said.

A short while later, the Blue hydraulic system was recovered, and few seconds later, the Yellow hydraulic and the Green hydraulic systems were also recovered, the report said.

"Consequently, this led to the recovery of the Flight control surfaces. Subsequently, the aircraft operation returned to its normal operating condition," it said.

The aircraft sustained damages at several places inside the cabin, the report said, mainly to the hatrack (overhead stowage bins) and ceiling panels.

"Prior to departure from Phuket International Airport, pre-flight inspection was carried out by the maintenance personnel and no discrepancies were recorded except for the already invoked Minimum Equipment List (MEL). As per flight crew statement, they did the walk around inspection of the aircraft and nil discrepancies were found," the report said.

The final report of the investigation will be published in due course.