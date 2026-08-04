'We Thought We Would Die': Passenger Recalls Air India Turbulence Scare

An Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi gave passengers a frightening few minutes on Tuesday after the aircraft hit sudden mid-air turbulence, injuring several people on board.

Flight AI379 was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members when it hit the rough patch mid-air. Seventeen people, including four members of the cabin crew, ended up injured, and the plane itself came away with some damage.

Air India confirmed the episode had occurred during the cruise phase of the flight, describing it as a brief turbulence event that caused a sudden, momentary dip in altitude.

Once the aircraft touched down at IGI Airport, footage showed injured passengers being stretchered off and loaded into a ambulance for treatment.

For those on board, the experience was far from a minor bump. Viviana, whose mother was hurt in the incident, described the chaos that unfolded to news agency ANI. "I am from Italy. The aircraft seemed to be moving normally, but suddenly the turbulence began. I saw my sister thrown up into the air from her seat," she said.

She added, "My mother was knocked on her head. My phone fell. People sitting behind me suffered injuries. A male passenger had blood on his face. We thought we would die. It was really scary. I was shaking and crying. It was horrible. I cannot hear well right now."

Air India said there have been no serious injuries as of now. In a statement, the airline said a small group of passengers and crew members with minor injuries had been taken to an airport medical facility, where its ground staff and medical personnel conducted precautionary check-ups and provided care.

"As of 18:50 hrs on 4 August, five passengers have been discharged, while the remaining individuals continue to receive treatment and care. Air India teams remain at the hospitals and in close contact with those affected to provide all necessary assistance and support," the airline added.