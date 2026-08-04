<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Salman Khan's Show To Premiere On September 6, First Promo Out

The wait is finally over for Bigg Boss fans. The makers have revealed the premiere date of the much-awaited reality show. Hosted by Salman Khan, the new season will premiere on September 6 on Colors TV and JioHotstar. The first promo offers fans a glimpse of what's in store for the milestone edition.

The teaser opens with Salman making a grand entry on a majestic horse, followed by a cryptic line that has sparked speculation among fans. Referencing his iconic film Karan Arjun, the actor says, “Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein... Thathastu!” ["What happened in Karan Arjun will now happen in Bigg Boss... So be it!"].

The side note read, "Ek se bhale do..#BiggBoss Starts 6th September on #JioHotstar and @colorstv.”

“Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there's a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we've seen before. The first hint is already out there, you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can't wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins," Salman Khan said in a statement, as quoted by IANS.

According to reports, the makers are planning a complete makeover of the Bigg Boss house this season. Longtime set designers Omung Kumar and Vanita Garud Kumar are reportedly being replaced by art directors Kanchan and Rupali, who previously worked on the reality show The 50.

The contestant list for Bigg Boss 20 is also a hot topic. The rumoured contestants include Mahhi Vij, Geeta Basra, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Sunil Pal, Nia Sharma, Pearl V Puri and Showik Chakraborty. The makers are also said to be considering Arbaz Patel, Bhagirath Bhatt, Bhavya Singh, Ruru Thakur and Tushar Karwar for the new season.

The makers are yet to confirm the final line-up.