Suriya Reacts To <i>Kanguva's</i> Box Office Failure, Reveals Big Lesson From <i>Karuppu's</i> Success

Suriya has looked back at one of the biggest setbacks of his career and admitted that success in cinema can never be predicted. After witnessing completely different results with Kanguva and Karuppu, the actor said the journey has reminded him that there is always something new to learn, even after 30 years in films.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Suriya reflected on how both films demanded his full commitment but ended up with opposite results.

“There's Still So Much To Learn”

Without directly naming Kanguva or Karuppu, Suriya spoke about how one film took months of work but failed to connect with audiences, while another became a massive success after a much shorter shoot.

He said, "With the same trust and same belief you do a film for almost 200 days, almost half a year. That can completely wash out. It never works. And you do a 45-day shoot, and that film becomes the year's biggest blockbuster. So, there's still so much to learn and unlearn. I don't think I can say that I've learned it all, even after 30 years in the industry. So, I'm just flowing."

His comments come months after Kanguva failed to meet expectations at the box office despite creating huge buzz before its release. Directed by Shiva, the period action drama ended up becoming one of the biggest disappointments of Suriya's career. He later bounced back with RJ Balaji's Karuppu, which went on to become the actor's highest-grossing film.

Update On Rolex

During the same conversation, Suriya addressed the long-awaited Rolex from Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic universe. While fans continue to wait for an official announcement, the actor admitted that he himself is unsure about when the project will begin.

He said, "I don't know what Lokesh (Lokesh Kanagaraj) is doing. He's already busy with Allu Arjun's film. I think he also has Vikram 2. But I see him in the interviews saying Rolex is there. He is writing it. So, whenever it happens. Time will answer."

Suriya also confirmed that his film with Jithu Madhavan, the director of Aavesham, has wrapped production. Sharing an update, he said, "Aavesham director Jithu Madhavan's film is done. Yesterday was the wrap of that film. That is our home production. That will be the end-of-the-year release."