Ajith Kumar Announces New Film <i>Dare Devil</i> With Director Adhik Ravichandran And Wife Shalini

Ajith Kumar has officially announced his next film, Dare Devil, putting an end to weeks of speculation surrounding his upcoming project. The film marks the actor's second collaboration with director Adhik Ravichandran. The duo previously worked together in the 2025 release, Good Bad Ugly.

Dare Devil is produced by Ajith's wife Shalini under Brave Hearts Production. Adhik shared the news via an X post on Monday. The attached poster featured the words "DARE DEVIL" printed in bold red font across nine white dice. The dice arrangement against the red backdrop hinted at themes of gambling, luck, taking risks or mind-bending twists.

The side note read, "34 years of breaking barriers, inspiring millions, and redefining stardom. A journey built on passion, perseverance, and unmatched charisma. #DareDevil is here. This is going to be very Special. Thank you My Sir #Ajithkumar sir for the Trust & Support. Thank you Producer #Shalini mam. #BraveHeartsProduction."

Ajith had two releases in 2025, Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, and has not announced a new film since. Even after their success, the actor stayed away from signing new projects, rather focusing on his racing career.

Speaking to Fine Time Cine in May, financier-distributor Tiruppur Subramaniam said, "Ajith Kumar wants the salary he demands, but who is there in the industry to offer it? There's almost no one, and we can't do anything about it.”

He added, “He wants a fixed salary from the production; if not, he is already well-settled and interested in racing. He is earning well even through advertising, but he should consider serving the cinema and making films at a profit."

Ajith will next be seen in Gladiators, a documentary on his racing career. Directed by AL Vijay and featuring music by GV Prakash Kumar, the project documents his time behind the wheel.