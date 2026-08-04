Priyanka Chopra's "Mama" Vs "Mamacita" Video Is Too Good To Miss. Bonus - Daughter Malti Marie

Everyone who follows Priyanka Chopra on Instagram knows she loves sharing little moments from her life as a mother. The actor often gives fans a peek into her bond with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and her latest post is no exception.

Priyanka shared a fun reel that perfectly sums up her two sides. It opens with the text, "I have 2 personalities." The first is "mama," where she is seen holding little Malti in her arms, lovingly teaching her mantras.

The second is "mamacita," showing Priyanka letting her hair down at a party. She is all smiles as she grooves with her friends and brings back her iconic Desi Girl hook step.

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie never fail to grab attention online. A few days ago, the actor won hearts after she was spotted at the Mumbai airport carrying her little one in her arms.

As the two made their way towards the departure gate, a few fans approached Priyanka for selfies. Instead of brushing them off or walking away, she politely apologised, saying, "I'm so sorry; I am with the baby," as Malti slept peacefully in her arms. The sweet moment quickly went viral, with many praising the actor for balancing motherhood with grace and kindness.

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The couple welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. The epic action-adventure stars Mahesh Babu in a dual role, with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing a key part. Set across multiple timelines, the film follows Rudhra's journey as the holy city of Varanasi faces the threat of an approaching asteroid. Varanasi is slated to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.