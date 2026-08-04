'Stop Immediately': Mrunal Thakur Threatens Legal Action Against AI-Generated Deepfake Content

Mrunal Thakur has issued a stern warning to those who have misused AI to create deepfake content resembling her. Mrunal did not specify in her post what exactly triggered the notice, but she asked people to treat it as an ultimatum or face legal consequences.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Mrunal shared a warning that read, "Creating or sharing deepfake content using my likeness is illegal and unacceptable. Consider this your formal notice to stop immediately. Any further misuse of my identity will result in legal action."

Recently, several actors have approached courts to protect their identity, image and personality rights from AI-generated misuse.

Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty and several other stars have taken the legal route to protect their identities amid rising unauthorised use of AI.

Rashmika's post against AI

Last December, referring to the misuse of AI to spread vulgar and harmful images targeting women, Rashmika wrote on X: "When truth can be manufactured, discernment becomes our greatest defense."

She added, "AI is a force for progress, but its misuse to create vulgarity and target women signals a deep moral decline in certain people. Remember, the Internet is no longer a mirror of truth. It is a canvas where anything can be fabricated. Let us rise above misuse and use AI to build a more dignified and progressive society. Choose responsibility over recklessness. If people cannot act like humans, then strict and unforgiving punishment must be meted out to them."

Earlier, one person was arrested for spreading deepfake content involving Rashmika Mandanna.

What's next for Mrunal Thakur?

At present, she is associated with the much-anticipated action drama Raaka, directed by Atlee Kumar. The film features a line-up of big names such as Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone and Rashmika Mandanna. The makers are targeting a December 2027 release, though they have not yet confirmed the timeline.