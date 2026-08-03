Sunny Deol Recreates Iconic '<i>Dhai Kilo Ka Haath</i>' Dialogue During <i>Batwara 1947</i> Promotions In Bihar

Sunny Deol, who's busy promoting Batwara 1947 with his son Karan Deol, recreated his iconic "Dhai kilo ka haath" dialogue from the 1996 film Ghatak during the film's promotions in Bihar. Sunny Deol was accompanied by his elder son Karan, who plays his son in the film.

Sunny Deol shared a sneak peek from the press meet in Bihar on his Instagram Stories.

In the clip, Sunny Deol is heard saying, "Satoo to saath marunga, ek saath marunga, ghar mein ghus kar marunga."

Needless to say, his dialogue was met with loud cheers, hoots and applause from the audience. While Sunny Deol pauses for the dialogue, the audience fills the gaps by reciting the lines.

The father-son duo visited Akhat Sri Harimandirji Patna Sahib alongside the press tour.

Sharing pictures from the visit, Sunny Deol wrote, "Feeling truly blessed to have visited TAKHAT SRI HARIMANDIR JI PATNA SAHIB, the sacred birthplace of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji."

Sunny Deol's post with mother

Ahead of the trailer launch of Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol shared a heartwarming post. He posted a picture of himself with his mother, Prakash Kaur, and said he had dedicated the film to all mothers.

In the caption, he wrote, "Meri maa hi mera Rab hain, mera pyaar, mera hausla, meri taaqat (My mother is my God, my love, my courage and strength)."

"Batwara 1947 main apni maa aur duniya ki har maa ko samarpit karta hoon (I dedicate Batwara 1947 to my mother and all the mothers in the world)."

He added to the post, "Trailer out tomorrow."

The trailer received enormous love online.

About the film

Directed by National Award–winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 marks the reunion of Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. The two previously collaborated on hits such as Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996).

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film's music is composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

The film also reunites Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, who last worked together in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). They more recently appeared in Bhaiaji Superhit.

Batwara 1947 is expected to be released on 14 August 2026.

Also Read | Sunny Deol Dedicates Batwara 1947 To All Mothers, Shares Pic With Prakash Kaur