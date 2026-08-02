Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Reveals Family Almost Filed A Police Complaint After He Went Missing Overnight

Sneaking out for a late-night drive may sound like something straight out of a coming-of-age film, but for Jason Sanjay, it almost ended with his family reporting him missing. The filmmaker recently looked back on the incident and also revealed why trying to get away with anything at home was never really an option, thanks to his mother, Sankgeetha.

Speaking to Behindwoods TV, Jason laughed as he described his mother as the family's unofficial detective.

"My mom is like a spy. Whenever I try to cheat and hang out separately, I will get caught," he said, laughing.

He then shared the story of the night that caused panic at home. "There was one incident when everyone in my family was asleep at night. I drove the car at night without informing them and returned back in the morning. My mobile phone was switched off," Jason said.

By the time he returned, his family had feared the worst. "They were about to lodge a complaint at the police station that I'm missing. When I returned in the morning, it was a big scene," he added.

Away from the funny family moments, Jason also spoke fondly about the person he is closest to at home - his sister.

"I am very close. In my family, I'm closest to my sister," he said, adding, "We talk daily. Ever since we have not lived under the same roof, we have become closer."

Jason revealed that their bond only grew stronger after both of them left home for higher studies. While he moved to London to study filmmaking, the siblings stayed connected through regular video calls.

Their shared love for cinema has also brought them even closer. "She's also a cinema buff. She's very transparent with her feedback," he said, revealing that his sister was the first person to hear the story of Sigma. Her honest opinions on the script helped shape the film before it went on the floors.

Sigma marks Jason Sanjay's directorial debut and stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film was initially scheduled for a July release but was pushed to August to avoid clashing with his father Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan.