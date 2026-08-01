Jason Sanjay Says He Wants To Direct Father Vijay And Jason Statham In A Hollywood Film

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has long been one of Indian cinema's biggest stars. While the actor has delivered several blockbuster performances over the years, his son Jason Sanjay has an even bigger vision for him. The aspiring filmmaker recently revealed that his dream Hollywood project would feature Vijay opposite action icon Jason Statham.

Speaking to Behindwoods TV, Jason was asked who he'd pick from Tamil cinema if Hollywood action star Jason Statham wanted to collaborate with him. Without missing a beat, he replied, “My dad (Vijay). It will be a great collaboration.” The star kid quipped that his answer would inevitably set off a wave of memes and jokes online.

Jason Sanjay is set to make his directorial debut with the Sundeep Kishan-starrer Sigma. When asked why he chose filmmaking over acting despite being the son of one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, Jason said growing up on film sets played a big role in shaping his interest.

“Since childhood, I had access to sets. That was my privilege. I had good exposure. I started to feel comfortable there. I normalised going to sets as part of my life. So, the interest sparked from there,” he said.

Jason also revealed that filmmaking wasn't the career he first had in mind. “At first, I wanted to become a pilot. In between, I was also interested in becoming a cricketer. It was during Class 11 and 12 that I started showing an interest in cinema. In college, I wanted to pursue filmmaking,” he shared.

Jason Sanjay said he never felt inclined toward acting because his real passion has always been storytelling. “Since childhood, I loved storytelling, randomly narrating incidents to my friends. Slowly, I started scribbling down these ideas. Eventually, it became a hobby. I went to Canada to learn filmmaking. There, I understood what I wanted to do,” he said.

Jason Sanjay's Sigma was initially scheduled for release on July 31 but has reportedly been postponed.