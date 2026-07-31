Cauvery Protests Hit Vijay's '<i>Jana Nayagan</i>' In Karnataka, Theatres Cancel Shows

Protests by pro-Kannada groups over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu have hit Thalapathy Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' in Karnataka.

Several theatres have removed Vijay's posters and suspended screenings of the film as a precaution. Many theatres across the state have cancelled 'Jana Nayagan' shows amid protests by farmers and pro-Kannada organisations.

There have been widespread protests in Karnataka over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

'Jana Nayagan', which was released on July 23, had opened in around 125 to 150 theatres across Karnataka, including more than 75 single-screen theatres and nearly 50 multiplex screens.

As the Cauvery protests gathered momentum, several theatre owners voluntarily suspended screenings to avoid any law and order issues.

Staff at some theatres also removed Vijay's posters and banners from the premises.

At Bengaluru's Urvashi Theatre, screenings of 'Jana Nayagan' were halted following a police advisory. Theatre staff removed the film's posters and cut-outs, and the scheduled shows were replaced with the Kannada film 'Karavali'.

'Jana Nayagan' posters removed from Urvashi theatre in Bengaluru

Police personnel have been deployed outside Urvashi Theatre as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents while the Cauvery protests continue across Karnataka.

In Mandya, pro-Kannada activists removed promotional banners of 'Jana Nayagan' amid escalating tensions over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute.

The action followed Tamil Nadu's demand for Cauvery water release, as protests continue across Karnataka over the issue.

The Karnataka Film Chamber has also called for a meeting over the cancellations.

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) recommendation to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

Kannada organisations and farmers opposed the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, arguing that Karnataka itself is facing a water shortage and that releasing water would adversely affect the state's farmers.

Congress MP from Tamil Nadu Karti Chidambaram has called for the full implementation of the Cauvery Board's order.

"We are very clear there is a Cauvery Management Board and whatever the management board decides has to be implemented. That is our position. We are very clear in Tamil Nadu that the arrangement, agreement, and verdict of the Cauvery Management Board must be implemented in total," he said.