Tamil Nadu Signs 4 Pacts, Eyes 2,900 Jobs Across Key Sectors

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Chubb, Nordex, the University of Western Australia (UWA), and South Korean automotive component manufacturer Motivelink, bringing investments in global capability centres, research and development, higher education, and manufacturing to the state.

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay said the investments would help fulfil the aspirations of Tamil Nadu's youth and further strengthen the state's position as a global hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), research and development, higher education, and advanced manufacturing.

He assured full support from the state government for the timely implementation of all four projects.

Chubb will establish a Global Capability Centre in Chennai, creating 220 jobs, while Nordex will set up a Research and Development Centre that is expected to generate 1,000 jobs.

Together, the two projects will create 1,220 high-quality employment opportunities and reinforce Chennai's growing status as a global destination for GCCs and innovation-led investments.

The University of Western Australia will establish its India campus in Chennai under the UGC's 2023 regulations, making it the first international university campus in Tamil Nadu.

The Velachery campus, spread over 50,000 square feet with an investment of Rs 125 crore, is expected to create more than 200 direct and indirect jobs.

Motivelink has signed an MoU to establish a manufacturing facility at SIPCOT Pillaipakkam in Kancheepuram district following the Tamil Nadu Industries Minister's visit to South Korea in June 2026. The project will involve an investment of Rs 300 crore and is expected to create 1,500 jobs.

Collectively, the four projects are expected to generate more than 2,900 direct and indirect employment opportunities while supporting the state's strategy of attracting knowledge-based investments and promoting innovation-driven industrial growth.

