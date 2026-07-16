After Meeting Vijay, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Recalls A Prediction She Made On <i>Sarkar</i> Sets

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay and shared pictures from their meeting on social media, along with a heartfelt note praising his political journey. Recalling their time together on the sets of Sarkar, the actress said she had sensed years ago that politics was Vijay's true calling and expressed confidence in his leadership.

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Varalaxmi, who shared screen space with Vijay in AR Murugadoss' Sarkar and played one of the film's key antagonists, recalled a conversation they had during the shoot. The actress revealed that the two laughed while revisiting that memory during their recent meeting.

Sharing photos with Vijay, Varalaxmi wrote, "Thalapathy...!! I pondered over what to say about this post, but then I realised so much has been said already... So I just wanted to say one thing... People may say 100 different things... But at the end of the day, C Joseph Vijay is our Chief Minister, and he's here to stay!!"

Varalaxmi went on to praise Vijay's political achievement, saying that becoming Chief Minister on the first attempt was no small feat.

"Criticism is easy, but being elected as Chief Minister on the first attempt requires immense courage, determination, and an overwhelming love from the people of TN!! Let's honor this position of power."

Calling for patience and support, she added, "Actions indeed speak louder than words. To those who constantly find faults, time will reveal the truth. Until then, let's exercise a bit of patience, respect, and encouragement to see what he truly accomplishes."

The actress also expressed her long-standing admiration for Vijay, writing, "I loveeeee youuu saaarrrr.. always have, always will be a 'Vijay Veriyan.'"

Thanking him for taking the time to meet her, Varalaxmi revealed that they reminisced about a conversation from their Sarkar days, one that now seems prophetic in hindsight. "Thank you for meeting with us and spending so much time!! Laughing about what I told him on the sets of SARKAR I knew then that this was his journey..."

Describing Vijay as warm and humble, she said they also discussed issues related to women's welfare and her hopes for the state under his leadership.

"Always warm and humble... We even got to discuss a few women's welfare-related issues, and I'm looking forward to seeing the amazing changes unfold for the people of Tamil Nadu...!! God bless you, sir, and may the people of TN flourish under your leadership...!!"

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay took the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10.



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