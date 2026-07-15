When Yash Defended <i>Ramayana's</i> VFX, Said 'It's Still A Work In Progress'

With the trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana set to be unveiled on July 24, anticipation around the mythological epic is once again at an all-time high.

Ahead of the big reveal, let's revisit a moment from the film's early promotional campaign, when Yash addressed the conversation surrounding its teaser and opened up about the team's focus on delivering world-class visuals.

During an interaction on the Muse TV YouTube channel, Yash was asked about working on a VFX-heavy project like Ramayana. The interviewer remarked that the teaser's visuals looked strikingly photorealistic, prompting the actor to explain the effort that has gone into achieving that look.

Yash laughed and said, "See, that's where I think DNEG comes in. (laughs) Namit, who is my producing partner, comes in with that expertise. So, the photorealistic visuals what you're talking...and it's still a work in progress. I'm sure it will be even more better with the finished product. We're really aiming at a product which is top-notch."

The actor, who essays the role of Ravana in the two-part epic, also revealed whether he had watched a cut of the first instalment.

Sharing an update on the film's progress, he said, "We're on it, but till the last minute we'll try to better it. So, we've seen quite a decent version, we can say. But we're on it. It's exciting to put it together, believe in something, and watch it on the big screen. At the end of the day, all producers and actors do it for themselves also."

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol will portray Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey will be seen as Lakshman.

Ramayana Part One is scheduled to hit theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second instalment is expected to release on Diwali 2027.

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