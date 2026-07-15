Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Raghav Juyal Dating Rumours After Viral Video: '<i>Bahut Accha Dost Hai</i>'

Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal grabbed headlines as the Kill actor protected the actress while she was mobbed during her exit from a birthday party last week. Videos went viral in which Shehnaaz was seen leaning on Raghav's shoulder, sparking dating rumours.

Initially, Shehnaaz Gill doged a question about Raghav. And then she called him a 'dear friend'.

When asked about dating rumours with Raghav Juyal in a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Shehnaaz said, "No personal questions, please," before shifting the focus towards Raghav's upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai.

Instead of addressing the dating rumours dirctly, Shehnaaz asked fans to support his new film. Calling him a close friend, she said, "Mere dost ki film aa rahi hai, Bhai Tera Star Hai, aap please usko support karo" (My friend's film is coming, please support him).

"Woh mera boht acha dost hai, uski film chalni boht zaroori hai" (He is my very good friend. It is important for his film to work), she added.

Charting his journey in the film industry on his own merit, Shehnaaz said, "As a hero, as a main lead vo pehli baar aa raha hai toh logon ko usko support karna boht zaroori hai kyunki vo koi industry ka banda nhi hai, vo khud bana hai jo bana hai. So please uski film dekhne jao (As a hero and main lead he is coming for the first time. Please support him because he is not from the industry. He has made a name for himself so please watch his movie)," she added.

Raghav and Shehnaaz were both part of Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

In 2023, Salman was promoting the film when he sparked Shehnaaz and Raghav's dating rumours. "I saw a chemistry being built between two people on set. But nothing happened, at least from one person's end. The other one was eager," he said.

However, later Raghav clarified that Salman "cracked a joke" about him and Shehnaaz and revealed that the two are not a couple. "Shehnaaz and I have acted in the film together, that's it. It is natural for people to ask questions about your co-actors, but no, we are not dating. I am single," he told the Times of India.

