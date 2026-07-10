Aryan Khan Makes Rare Appearance At Raghav Juyal's Birthday Celebrations. Shehnaaz Gill Is There Too

Aryan Khan made a rare appearance at the birthday party of Ba***ds of Bollywood star Raghav Juyal in Mumbai on Thursday night. Pictures and videos from the venue flooded social media. In the clips, Aryan is seen being mobbed. In another video, Shehnaaz Gill is seen holding hands with the birthday boy. The shutterbugs present went into overdrive and chaos followed.

Raghav on Aryan

Raghav, who developed a close bond with Aryan Khan during the shoot of his directorial debut Ba***ds of Bollywood, shared that Aryan smiles contrary to popular perception in an exclusive interview with NDTV.

“Of course he smiles, he laughs and rolls on the ground. But on camera he chooses not to. That's his choice. He is crazy funny. He is something else. God has tuned him differently,” Raghav said. “I know he is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son, but he has a different identity of his own. He is an individual personality. He is Aryan Khan. He is a genius—otherwise how could he do a show like this, to play with public perception and make a whole satire on it? It's a very brave step,” Raghav told NDTV last year.

Raghav grabbed headlines when he recounted his first reaction after entering Mannat.

“The first time I entered Mannat, there was a scanner like the ones at the airport. I had to go through it because back then people were like, ‘Who is this guy? Has someone come to find work?'” he laughed.

“By mistake, I asked Aryan which was his room. Then I realised, this is Shah Rukh Khan's house — you don't have rooms here, you have full floors. Aryan just laughed and said, ‘Come, let's go up,' and of course one floor was his. We sat there and jammed, and later we went out for dinner with his friends.”

In terms of work, Raghav Juyal will next be seen in Bhai Tera Star Hai. Aryan Khan is reportedly working on his next project.