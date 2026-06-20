<i>The Paradise</i> New Teaser: Raghav Juyal As Vikram Maalik Unleashes Rage In Nani's Action-Packed Thriller

The makers of Nani's upcoming action thriller The Paradise have introduced actor Raghav Juyal's character from the film with a new teaser.

What's Happening

The video offers a glimpse of Juyal as Vikram Maalik, a fierce and intense character who appears to be one of the key forces in the film's story.

Featuring a gritty visual style and high-energy background music, the teaser builds up to a dramatic confrontation between Vikram Maalik and Nani's character in the world of Jadal.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Raghav welcomed fans to the character's world. He wrote, "Lambe intezar ke baad... Pesh hai Vikram Maalik!."

Background

Raghav had previously spoken about his experience of working on the film and collaborating with both Nani and director Srikanth Odela.

"Whoever has watched his (Srikanth Odela) previous film Dasara, knows his vision is impeccable. I think what he is doing with this film (Paradise) is also thrilling to experience. I am acting alongside the 'Natural Star' Nani. I consider it my good fortune that I am getting to work with Nani. He is a brilliant actor."

The actor also praised the scale of the project and Odela's filmmaking approach.

"Sreekanth Odela's vision is something else. It's a pan-world film. It's being dubbed in Spanish and many other languages. It's a huge project for me."

Backed by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise features Nani in the lead role alongside Sonali Kulkarni, Mohan Babu and Raghav Juyal. The film is slated for a theatrical release on August 21, 2026.

The action thriller will be released in eight languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada and Malayalam. Reports have also suggested that the makers have approached Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds to present the film in international markets.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and promises a large-scale cinematic experience for audiences across multiple regions.