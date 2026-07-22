Raghav Juyal Calls YouTube 'Stupid', Corrects Himself After Niharika NM's Question

Raghav Juyal's journey into movies is the stuff of dreams. He started out as a contestant at a popular dance reality show, gradually gaining popularity through hosting gigs, before he ventured into films.

After several supporting parts, Raghav Juyal got his moment in the sun as an actor with Kill as a chilling villain. Almost a year after his fan-favourite turn in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, he is set to make his debut as a lead actor in Bhai Tera Star Hai. The film also stars Niharika NM.

During a promotional interview ahead of the film's release, Raghav Juyal spoke to Mashable India about his journey in films.

"I feel everyone does something or the other. They respect each and everyone's job. Here, there's a different story altogether... I don't have a YouTube channel but I don't do that because it's stupid," said Raghav Juyal, who is interrupted by Niharika's mock laughter.

Niharika, who started out as a digital content creator, asked her Bhai Tera Star Hai co-star "what is stupid? Doing YouTube?"

The host and Raghav both stepped in to say that they were talking about "people's perception", to which Niharika said, "Aah. Correct. Yeah."

Raghav further clarified his comment saying, "Because I have seen people reach great heights."

One of the X users who watched the podcast noticed this awkward exchange too, further pointing out that comic and Internet personality Samay Raina had promoted Raghav Juyal's film recently.

"Raghav Juyal mocked YouTubers. Raghav said doing YouTube feels like stupid to me but when the girl sitting behind confronted, he changed his statement. You can even notice that big clip cut by the editors to defend him. Few days ago Samay Raina had promoted his movie," he wrote.

Bhai Tera Star Hai, also starring Vikalp and Jordindian, is directed by Vivek B Agrawal. The film releases on July 30.

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