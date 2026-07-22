Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies He Didn't Undergo Surgery, Post Was 'Misunderstood'

A day after Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic post sparked concerns about his health and possible hospital admission, the senior Bachchan shared another blog post clarifying that he was neither admitted to hospital nor had he undergone any surgery.

His earlier post referred to champion Lionel Messi and Argentina's loss after Spain clinched the FIFA World Cup trophy on Sunday.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh wrote: “I am fine. Misunderstood post. I was giving an example: the period after a surgery or ICU incident — the most difficult time is when you come home and have to deal with your damaged condition.”

He added, “So, when a champion loses, the most difficult time is dealing with yourself in its aftermath. Ref.: Argentina's loss and Messi as a champion who lost. People have assumed it was a reference to me — assumed incorrectly. Every champion must know that in time there shall be another champion.”

He continued, “It's tough for a champion to contend with the fact that someone else has taken his or her place, but this is life; it shall be ever present. You go into hospital, God forbid, for a condition that needs repair. Your body when it went was all right, but when surgery or treatment takes place, your illness may be resolved, and dealing with the body afterward is the difficult time. The way the body, God willing, functioned before may have undergone a change, and that is difficult to contend with.”

“The champion can rise from his fallen state and fight back to being a champion again. Life has endless lessons to be learnt — love and respect and more.” (sic)

His earlier blog read: “…in hospital for a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient doctors and medical staff… a discharge and a homecoming. This homecoming period is the most difficult phase — physically, psychologically and practically. You are a revered champion and one day a defeat stares at you. This is the most difficult phase of your life. Some brave it, some succumb. They that strive and are brave ever remain champions; they that do not, get reconciled and live, existing in past glory. A choice each makes individually. Nothing wrong with either. Be well; be happy.”

Speculation had intensified after Bachchan shared another cryptic post on X that read: “T 5806 - The game has ended! But the work is still going on.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up to make a comeback on the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Also Read | "Most Difficult Phase Physically": Amitabh Bachchan's Emotional Post After Surgery Sparks Concerns Among Fans