"Most Difficult Phase Physically": Amitabh Bachchan’s Post Sparks Concerns Among Fans

Amitabh Bachchan has left fans worried after sharing a blog post about hospitalisation, surgery, ICU and difficult road to recovery. The 83-year-old actor did not clearly say whether he was writing about his own health or simply sharing a general thought based on experience.

His emotional post focused on how returning home after being discharged from the hospital can sometimes be more challenging than the treatment. Bachchan shared details about the physical pain, emotional struggles and mental strength needed during the recovery period.

On his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “In Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff, a discharge and a homecoming. This homecoming period is the most difficult phase, physically, psychologically and practically. You are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you, this is the most difficult phase of your life.”

“Some brave it, some succumb, they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions, they that do not, get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory, a choice each makes individually, nothing wrong by either. Be well, be happy.”

A day after his blog post raised concern among fans, Amitabh Bachchan shared another short and mysterious message on X. He wrote, “The game has ended! But the work is still going on.”

Since the megastar did not explain what he meant, the post added more curiosity surrounding his health.

Back in May, reports claimed that Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to a hospital. Later, ETimes claimed that these reports were untrue. The report said the actor had only gone to Nanavati Hospital for his regular monthly health check up and returned home the same day.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, is getting ready for the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.